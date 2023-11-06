First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AG is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AG is $7.68, which is $2.83 above than the current price. The public float for AG is 280.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. The average trading volume of AG on November 06, 2023 was 5.03M shares.

AG) stock’s latest price update

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has plunge by 8.99relation to previous closing price of 4.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-02 that (Kitco News) – First Majestic Silver (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) announced today that in Q3 2023, the company produced 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces, down 28% compared to Q3 2022 (8.8 million silver equivalent ounces) and in line with the previous quarter.

AG’s Market Performance

AG’s stock has fallen by -11.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.96% and a quarterly drop of -18.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for First Majestic Silver Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.81% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -22.96% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares sank -6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corporation saw -41.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corporation stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96. Equity return is now at value -12.08, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In summary, First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.