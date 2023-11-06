Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) is above average at 20.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) is $126.76, which is $14.05 above the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 141.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXPE on November 06, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

EXPE) stock’s latest price update

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has plunge by 18.84relation to previous closing price of 94.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-11-03 that Booming travel demand lifted Expedia Group’s (EXPE) sales to an all-time high, and the online travel site announced a new stock buyback plan. Shares spiked over 18% Friday following the news.

EXPE’s Market Performance

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has experienced a 21.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.82% rise in the past month, and a 4.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.52% for EXPE’s stock, with a 8.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $114 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPE Trading at 10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +21.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.18. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw 28.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Dzielak Robert J, who sale 5,954 shares at the price of $110.03 back on Sep 05. After this action, Dzielak Robert J now owns 69,796 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $655,135 using the latest closing price.

Dzielak Robert J, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of Expedia Group Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Dzielak Robert J is holding 75,750 shares at $660,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 42.73, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.