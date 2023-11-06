Examining the Volatility of Procter & Gamble Co.’s (PG) Stock

The stock of Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has gone up by 1.98% for the week, with a 4.36% rise in the past month and a -4.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.52% for PG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.82% for PG’s stock, with a 1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Right Now?

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PG is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PG is $164.84, which is $14.77 above the current price. The public float for PG is 2.36B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PG on November 06, 2023 was 5.49M shares.

PG) stock’s latest price update

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 151.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying companies offering large discounts to their historical norms. We go over our filtering process to select just five conservative DGI stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. In addition to the primary list that yields just over 3%, we present two other groups of five DGI stocks each, with the goal of moderate to high yields.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $179 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.69. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Aguilar Moses Victor Javier, who sale 7,946 shares at the price of $147.09 back on Oct 27. After this action, Aguilar Moses Victor Javier now owns 12,719 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $1,168,741 using the latest closing price.

Keith R. Alexandra, the CEO – Beauty of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 1,868 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Keith R. Alexandra is holding 24,438 shares at $280,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.67. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 12.76 for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.09. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.