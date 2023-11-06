Examining the Volatility of Macy’s Inc’s (M) Stock

The stock of Macy’s Inc (M) has seen a 10.87% increase in the past week, with a 16.56% gain in the past month, and a -19.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for M. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.02% for M’s stock, with a -19.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Right Now?

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Macy’s Inc (M) is $14.82, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for M is 271.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of M on November 06, 2023 was 11.03M shares.

M) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) has surged by 3.35 when compared to previous closing price of 12.53, but the company has seen a 10.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-03 that Bloomie’s are small, superbly edited stores with beautiful, well selected brands.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $13 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

M Trading at 12.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M rose by +10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.55. In addition, Macy’s Inc saw -37.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Griscom Paul, who sale 1,212 shares at the price of $12.22 back on Sep 05. After this action, Griscom Paul now owns 14,727 shares of Macy’s Inc, valued at $14,817 using the latest closing price.

Kirgan Danielle L., the EVP, Chief Transformation & HR of Macy’s Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $16.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Kirgan Danielle L. is holding 278,272 shares at $416,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.65 for the present operating margin

+39.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 4.59 for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s Inc (M), the company’s capital structure generated 154.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.66. Total debt to assets is 34.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Macy’s Inc (M) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.