Evaluating the Ups and Downs of RLX Technology Inc ADR’s (RLX) Stock

The stock of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has seen a 1.48% increase in the past week, with a 11.36% gain in the past month, and a 5.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for RLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.70% for RLX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) is above average at 37.53x. The 36-month beta value for RLX is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RLX is $19.78, which is $1.0 above than the current price. The public float for RLX is 928.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. The average trading volume of RLX on November 06, 2023 was 4.99M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has surged by 3.31 when compared to previous closing price of 1.66, but the company has seen a 1.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that – Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 13, 2023 – BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the U.S. markets open on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.60 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLX Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6289. In addition, RLX Technology Inc ADR saw -25.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc ADR stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 2.82, with 2.52 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.91. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

In summary, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.