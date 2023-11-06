Evaluating the Ups and Downs of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc’s (MYPS) Stock

In the past week, MYPS stock has gone down by -4.03%, with a monthly decline of -14.94% and a quarterly plunge of -32.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.33% for MYPS’s stock, with a -34.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MYPS is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MYPS is $5.64, which is $3.02 above the current price. The public float for MYPS is 84.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYPS on November 06, 2023 was 243.92K shares.

MYPS) stock’s latest price update

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.66 in comparison to its previous close of 2.90, however, the company has experienced a -4.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Samir Jain – Head of IR and Treasury Andrew Pascal – Chairman and CEO Scott Peterson – CFO Conference Call Participants Ryan Sigdahl – Craig Hallum David Pang – Stifel Greg Gibas – Northland Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to the PLAYSTUDIO’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

MYPS Trading at -16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYPS fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc saw -32.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYPS starting from Agena Joel, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $4.49 back on Jun 12. After this action, Agena Joel now owns 117,179 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc, valued at $179,600 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Scott Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $4.53 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Peterson Scott Edward is holding 50,000 shares at $113,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.19 for the present operating margin

+58.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc stands at -6.13. The total capital return value is set at -4.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.76. Equity return is now at value -0.41, with -0.36 for asset returns.

Based on PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.10. Total debt to assets is 4.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.