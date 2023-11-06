Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Editas Medicine Inc’s (EDIT) Stock

In the past week, EDIT stock has gone up by 32.75%, with a monthly gain of 15.90% and a quarterly plunge of -1.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.24% for Editas Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.09% for EDIT’s stock, with a -2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EDIT is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EDIT is $13.56, which is $5.25 above the current price. The public float for EDIT is 81.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDIT on November 06, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.21 in comparison to its previous close of 7.03, however, the company has experienced a 32.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Editas Medicine (EDIT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.55 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.64. This compares to loss of $0.81 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at 8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT rose by +32.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Eaton Bruce, who sale 103 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Sep 06. After this action, Eaton Bruce now owns 75,728 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $908 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc, sale 702 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 75,831 shares at $6,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -50.33, with -37.67 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.