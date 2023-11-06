Evaluating the Impact of 105.85 Increase on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation’s (BVH) Stock

The stock of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) has seen a 122.85% increase in the past week, with a 117.61% gain in the past month, and a 100.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for BVH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 118.33% for BVH’s stock, with a 124.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) Right Now?

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) by analysts is $60.00, which is -$13.12 below the current market price. The public float for BVH is 9.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BVH was 27.81K shares.

BVH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) has increased by 105.85 when compared to last closing price of 35.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 122.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Bluegreen Vacations reported double-digit quarterly net sales growth. The company has acquired resorts in 2023 and has significant construction in progress, indicating potential capacity increases. Bluegreen Vacations is trading cheaper than competitors and has the potential for future free cash flow growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BVH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BVH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $41 based on the research report published on September 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BVH Trading at 110.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 78.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +115.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVH rose by +122.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.45. In addition, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation saw 192.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.86 for the present operating margin

+83.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.59. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 4.54 for asset returns.

Based on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH), the company’s capital structure generated 520.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.89. Total debt to assets is 63.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 508.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.