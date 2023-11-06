Etsy Inc (ETSY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY)’s stock price has increased by 5.87 compared to its previous closing price of 61.63. However, the company has seen a 4.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-05 that Marketplace sales have been flat for nearly two years. Buyers and sellers are returning to the marketplace.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) Right Now?

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ETSY is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETSY is $74.41, which is $9.16 above the current market price. The public float for ETSY is 118.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.75% of that float. The average trading volume for ETSY on November 06, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

The stock of Etsy Inc (ETSY) has seen a 4.47% increase in the past week, with a 3.80% rise in the past month, and a -22.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for ETSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for ETSY’s stock, with a -30.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $75 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETSY Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.11. In addition, Etsy Inc saw -45.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 10,425 shares at the price of $62.26 back on Oct 25. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 23,140 shares of Etsy Inc, valued at $649,053 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Josh, the President & CEO of Etsy Inc, sale 10,425 shares at $64.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Silverman Josh is holding 23,140 shares at $672,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc stands at -27.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.14. Equity return is now at value -1224.50, with 13.63 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Etsy Inc (ETSY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.