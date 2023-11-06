Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) Stock Showcases -12.93% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has seen a -14.17% decrease in the past week, with a -27.38% drop in the past month, and a -69.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.45% for ETAO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.93% for ETAO’s stock, with a -90.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETAO is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ETAO is 44.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On November 06, 2023, ETAO’s average trading volume was 295.20K shares.

ETAO) stock’s latest price update

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)’s stock price has dropped by -9.82 in relation to previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-18 that Looking at the stock market today is like watching an action movie. One minute the bulls are stampeding and stocks are rising.

ETAO Trading at -44.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.03%, as shares sank -30.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO fell by -14.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1727. In addition, Etao International Co Ltd. saw -98.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1269.63 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etao International Co Ltd. stands at -1544.40. The total capital return value is set at -1,816.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,917.81. Equity return is now at value -0.64, with -0.61 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.