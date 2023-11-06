Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK)’s stock price has plunge by 9.71relation to previous closing price of 2.06. Kitco reported 2023-10-11 that (Kitco News) – Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) today reported Q3 2023 production of 1,875,855 silver equivalent ounces, down 14% compared to Q3 2022 (2,193,968 ounces).

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is above average at 36.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is $5.03, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for EXK is 197.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXK on November 06, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

EXK’s Market Performance

EXK stock saw a decrease of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for EXK’s stock, with a -28.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXK Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw -30.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+16.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 3.92, with 3.17 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.