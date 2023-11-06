Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock Sees a0.95 Increase

The stock of Enbridge Inc (ENB) has gone up by 7.77% for the week, with a 6.55% rise in the past month and a -6.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for ENB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.70% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) is above average at 30.31x. The 36-month beta value for ENB is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ENB is $38.26, which is $4.43 above than the current price. The public float for ENB is 2.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ENB on November 06, 2023 was 6.10M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 33.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-05 that Brookfield Infrastructure’s dirt-cheap valuation has it trading at a high dividend yield. Brookfield Renewable has ample power to continue pushing its high-yielding payout higher.

ENB Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB rose by +7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.41. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 5.29, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 136.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.