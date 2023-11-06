DMC Global Inc (BOOM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of DMC Global Inc (BOOM) has gone down by -8.61% for the week, with a -21.27% drop in the past month and a -6.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.95% for BOOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.96% for BOOM’s stock, with a -18.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) Right Now?

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DMC Global Inc (BOOM) by analysts is $33.50, which is $16.4 above the current market price. The public float for BOOM is 18.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BOOM was 197.42K shares.

BOOM) stock’s latest price update

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.95 compared to its previous closing price of 18.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Geoff High – VP, IR Mike Kuta – President and CEO Eric Walter – CFO Conference Call Participants Gerry Sweeney – ROTH Capital Partners Stephen Gengaro – Stifel Katie Fleischer – KeyBanc Capital Markets Sean Mitchell – Daniel Energy Partners Operator Greetings and welcome to the DMC Global Third Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for BOOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $52 based on the research report published on November 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BOOM Trading at -24.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -21.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOM fell by -8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.87. In addition, DMC Global Inc saw -12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOM starting from Graff Richard P, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $22.94 back on Aug 14. After this action, Graff Richard P now owns 14,881 shares of DMC Global Inc, valued at $91,760 using the latest closing price.

Graff Richard P, the Director of DMC Global Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $16.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Graff Richard P is holding 18,881 shares at $32,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.61 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for DMC Global Inc stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 8.05, with 3.51 for asset returns.

Based on DMC Global Inc (BOOM), the company’s capital structure generated 48.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.45. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, DMC Global Inc (BOOM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.