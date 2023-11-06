DHI Group Inc (DHX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

DHI Group Inc (NYSE: DHX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DHX is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DHX is $5.81, which is $3.19 above the current price. The public float for DHX is 38.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHX on November 06, 2023 was 91.47K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

DHX) stock’s latest price update

DHI Group Inc (NYSE: DHX)’s stock price has dropped by -8.39 in relation to previous closing price of 2.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Todd Kehrli – MKR Investor Relations Art Zeile – Chief Executive Officer Julie Roby – SVP of FP&A Conference Call Participants Ethan Widell – B. Riley Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Kevin Liu – K.

DHX’s Market Performance

DHI Group Inc (DHX) has experienced a -3.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.68% drop in the past month, and a -37.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for DHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.40% for DHX’s stock, with a -30.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for DHX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $12 based on the research report published on October 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DHX Trading at -14.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHX fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, DHI Group Inc saw -50.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.34 for the present operating margin

+76.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHI Group Inc stands at +2.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.87. Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on DHI Group Inc (DHX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.62. Total debt to assets is 17.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DHI Group Inc (DHX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.