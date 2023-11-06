Cybin Inc (CYBN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cybin Inc (CYBN) is $5.63, which is $5.07 above the current market price. The public float for CYBN is 203.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.25% of that float. On November 06, 2023, CYBN’s average trading volume was 4.60M shares.

The stock of Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) has decreased by -6.82 when compared to last closing price of 0.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced that its abstract describing a comprehensive structure-activity relationship study of a series of novel serotonergic phenethylamines has been selected for presentation at the Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit taking pla.

CYBN’s Market Performance

Cybin Inc (CYBN) has experienced a -8.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.61% drop in the past month, and a 60.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.39% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of 39.98% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at 15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.26%, as shares sank -9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5600. In addition, Cybin Inc saw 86.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -88.10, with -79.04 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cybin Inc (CYBN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.