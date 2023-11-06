CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.49 in relation to its previous close of 50.99. However, the company has experienced a 37.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-05 that Biotech stocks have been under extreme pressure over the prior 24 months. This industry-wide move lower may have created a handful of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for investors.

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRSP is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRSP is $86.96, which is $33.68 above the current price. The public float for CRSP is 76.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRSP on November 06, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CRSP’s Market Performance

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen a 37.53% increase in the past week, with a 23.91% rise in the past month, and a 10.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.77% for CRSP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.71% for the last 200 days.

CRSP Trading at 16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares surge +22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP rose by +36.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.85. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 31.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.88 back on May 30. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,621,894 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $50.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 387,377 shares at $1,266,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56190.40 for the present operating margin

-11120.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at -54271.70. The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -21.29, with -17.85 for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.51. Total debt to assets is 10.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.