Coupang Inc (CPNG) Stock Experiences -2.74% Monthly Change

In the past week, CPNG stock has gone down by -1.76%, with a monthly decline of -2.74% and a quarterly plunge of -7.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Coupang Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.90% for CPNG’s stock, with a 0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) is above average at 69.97x. The 36-month beta value for CPNG is also noteworthy at 1.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CPNG is $21.83, which is $5.12 above than the current price. The public float for CPNG is 1.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of CPNG on November 06, 2023 was 6.58M shares.

CPNG) stock’s latest price update

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.40 in comparison to its previous close of 16.48, however, the company has experienced a -1.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-31 that Sea and Coupang seek to extend their leadership positions in their respective geographies. Pool and Snap-on might not seem exciting, but their total returns are.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.34. In addition, Coupang Inc saw 13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 4,673 shares at the price of $16.95 back on Oct 02. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 254,530 shares of Coupang Inc, valued at $79,207 using the latest closing price.

Kim Tae Jung sale 939 shares at $18.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Kim Tae Jung is holding 259,203 shares at $17,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.