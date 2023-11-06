Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) is above average at 7.07x. The 36-month beta value for CTRA is also noteworthy at 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTRA is $32.46, which is $4.42 above than the current price. The public float for CTRA is 740.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume of CTRA on November 06, 2023 was 5.96M shares.

CTRA stock's latest price update

The stock price of Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) has plunged by -0.11 when compared to previous closing price of 28.07, but the company has seen a 1.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that On October 25 2023 an on-line edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 100 Fastest Growing Public Companies. My Dogcatcher quest to sniff-out dividend-buys found 57 dividend-paying fast-growers using YCharts 11/1/23 data. The companies featured on the fastest-growing companies list, which ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, are worth a combined $4 trillion in market capitalization. 57 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 100 fastest-growers and ranged 0.04% to 15.8% in annual-yield, while the 100 ranged -73.61% to 122.42% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/1/23 reckoning.

CTRA’s Market Performance

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has seen a 1.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.39% gain in the past month and a 0.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for CTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.07% for CTRA’s stock, with a 8.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $34 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRA Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.41. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc saw 15.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DINGES DAN O, who sale 68,275 shares at the price of $27.22 back on Sep 27. After this action, DINGES DAN O now owns 3,152,392 shares of Coterra Energy Inc, valued at $1,858,446 using the latest closing price.

DINGES DAN O, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc, sale 81,725 shares at $26.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that DINGES DAN O is holding 3,220,667 shares at $2,173,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 25.04, with 15.37 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.