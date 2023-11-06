Conoco Phillips (COP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Conoco Phillips (COP) is $140.08, which is $20.33 above the current market price. The public float for COP is 1.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COP on November 06, 2023 was 4.85M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

COP) stock’s latest price update

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP)’s stock price has plunge by -1.86relation to previous closing price of 122.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-03 that With the major equity indices signaling the possibility of a slowdown – if not an outright downcycle – investors may be better served considering overlooked value stocks. At this moment, I like the idea of self-preservation, meaning that taking on hyped growth names may not be prudent.

COP’s Market Performance

Conoco Phillips (COP) has experienced a 1.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.58% rise in the past month, and a 5.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for COP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.23% for COP stock, with a simple moving average of 9.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $120 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COP Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.46. In addition, Conoco Phillips saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from LUNDQUIST ANDREW D, who sale 30,800 shares at the price of $123.83 back on Sep 27. After this action, LUNDQUIST ANDREW D now owns 5,937 shares of Conoco Phillips, valued at $3,813,825 using the latest closing price.

Mulligan Sharmila, the Director of Conoco Phillips, sale 1,849 shares at $125.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Mulligan Sharmila is holding 0 shares at $231,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conoco Phillips stands at +23.69. The total capital return value is set at 39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.82. Equity return is now at value 26.44, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Conoco Phillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.37. Total debt to assets is 18.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Conoco Phillips (COP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.