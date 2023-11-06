Compass Inc (COMP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.73 in relation to its previous close of 1.96. However, the company has experienced a 7.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-02 that Real estate stocks stand to benefit if the Fed is done raising rates. Existing home sales have been crushed by rising mortgage rates.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Compass Inc (COMP) is $3.69, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for COMP is 334.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COMP on November 06, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

COMP’s Market Performance

COMP’s stock has seen a 7.35% increase for the week, with a -13.44% drop in the past month and a -44.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.08% for Compass Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for COMP’s stock, with a -33.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COMP Trading at -20.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Compass Inc saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Hart Gregory M., who sale 24,604 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Nov 01. After this action, Hart Gregory M. now owns 896,803 shares of Compass Inc, valued at $46,435 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory M., the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Inc, sale 24,604 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Hart Gregory M. is holding 750,065 shares at $69,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.62 for the present operating margin

+10.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -85.10, with -32.52 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Compass Inc (COMP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.