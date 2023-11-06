Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Stock Sees a7.05 Increase

In the past week, CDE stock has gone up by 1.18%, with a monthly gain of 22.27% and a quarterly plunge of -4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.32% for Coeur Mining Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.28% for CDE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDE is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) is $4.09, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for CDE is 347.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.45% of that float. On November 06, 2023, CDE’s average trading volume was 6.31M shares.

CDE) stock’s latest price update

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.05 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-08 that While targeting small-cap stocks to buy might not be the go-to recipe for predictable and consistent market success, in some cases, you just have to do what you have to do. Think of it this way.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.75 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDE Trading at 9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc saw -23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from McGrath Aoife, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Sep 11. After this action, McGrath Aoife now owns 129,217 shares of Coeur Mining Inc, valued at $14,558 using the latest closing price.

Das Paramita, the Director of Coeur Mining Inc, purchase 500 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Das Paramita is holding 22,711 shares at $1,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -7.08, with -3.41 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.