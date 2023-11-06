Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CODX is -0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) is $2.00, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for CODX is 30.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On November 06, 2023, CODX’s average trading volume was 70.26K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CODX) stock’s latest price update

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.91 in comparison to its previous close of 1.10, however, the company has experienced a 24.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today it will release its third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, after the market close. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m.

CODX’s Market Performance

Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) has experienced a 24.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.13% rise in the past month, and a 2.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for CODX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.89% for CODX’s stock, with a -16.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CODX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CODX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $5 based on the research report published on August 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CODX Trading at 18.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX rose by +24.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0875. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc saw -47.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from Brown Brian Lee, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Mar 20. After this action, Brown Brian Lee now owns 76,236 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc, valued at $5,697 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.87 for the present operating margin

+80.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Co-Diagnostics Inc stands at -41.61. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.43. Equity return is now at value -30.61, with -27.73 for asset returns.

Based on Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.30. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.