CNH Industrial NV’s (CNHI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CNHI stock has gone up by 6.63%, with a monthly decline of -0.77% and a quarterly plunge of -17.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for CNH Industrial NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.13% for CNHI’s stock, with a -18.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) Right Now?

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CNHI is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNHI is $17.88, which is $6.3 above the current market price. The public float for CNHI is 929.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for CNHI on November 06, 2023 was 6.39M shares.

CNHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has surged by 2.84 when compared to previous closing price of 11.26, but the company has seen a 6.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that CNH Industrial appears undervalued using a CFROI based DCF valuation tool. The macroeconomic outlook for farm income is less favorable, leading to lower spending in farm equipment, but still higher than pre-COVID times. CNH is making investments in technology and sustainable products, positioning itself for long-term growth in the agricultural equipment market.

CNHI Trading at -6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, CNH Industrial NV saw -27.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial NV stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 35.16, with 5.96 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial NV (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.