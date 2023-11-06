Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) is $96.69, which is $10.23 above the current market price. The public float for CHD is 245.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHD on November 06, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

CHD) stock’s latest price update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD)’s stock price has plunge by -5.61relation to previous closing price of 91.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Matt Farrell – President, CEO & Chairman Rick Dierker – CFO, Executive VP & Head of Business Operations Conference Call Participants Rupesh Parikh – Oppenheimer Bill Chappell – Truist Securities Chris Carey – Wells Fargo Securities Steve Powers – Deutsche Bank Dara Mohsenian – Morgan Stanley Lauren Lieberman – Barclays Anna Lizzul – Bank of America Andrea Teixeira – JPMorgan Olivia Tong – Raymond James Peter Grom – UBS Nik Modi – RBC Capital Markets Jason English – Goldman Sachs Jon Anderson – William Blair Javier Escalante – Evercore ISI Filippo Falorni – Citi Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Church & Dwight’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, I have been asked to remind you that on this call, the company’s management may make forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the company’s financial objectives and forecasts.

CHD’s Market Performance

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has experienced a -3.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.80% drop in the past month, and a -9.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for CHD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.09% for CHD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.11% for the last 200 days.

CHD Trading at -6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.61. In addition, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from FARRELL MATTHEW, who sale 132,881 shares at the price of $96.00 back on Aug 30. After this action, FARRELL MATTHEW now owns 112,444 shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., valued at $12,756,576 using the latest closing price.

FARRELL MATTHEW, the President and CEO of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., sale 27,181 shares at $96.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that FARRELL MATTHEW is holding 112,444 shares at $2,610,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.