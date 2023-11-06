Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc (CTNT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTNT is 1.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.95% of that float. On November 06, 2023, CTNT’s average trading volume was 273.07K shares.

CTNT) stock’s latest price update

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc (NASDAQ: CTNT)’s stock price has soared by 29.91 in relation to previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 42.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTNT’s Market Performance

CTNT’s stock has risen by 42.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.23% and a quarterly drop of -36.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.39% for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.86% for CTNT’s stock, with a -28.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTNT Trading at -17.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.20%, as shares sank -22.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTNT rose by +42.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4280. In addition, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc saw -77.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.97 for the present operating margin

+8.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc stands at +1.48. The total capital return value is set at 14.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01.

Based on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc (CTNT), the company’s capital structure generated 336.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.08. Total debt to assets is 74.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 3.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc (CTNT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.