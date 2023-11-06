Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, CX stock has gone up by 12.44%, with a monthly gain of 14.16% and a quarterly plunge of -14.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.71% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) is 21.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CX is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) is $9.19, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 1.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On November 06, 2023, CX’s average trading volume was 7.76M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) has surged by 4.04 when compared to previous closing price of 6.43, but the company has seen a 12.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Lucy Rodriguez – Chief Communications Officer Fernando Gonzalez – CEO Maher Al-Haffar – CFO Conference Call Participants Carlos Peyrelongue – Bank of America Ben Theurer – Barclays Anne Milne – Bank of America Operator Good morning and welcome to the Cemex Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8.20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CX Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +15.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +12.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR saw 65.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.96. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 32.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.