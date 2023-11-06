Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.29 compared to its previous closing price of 174.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CELH is $207.09, which is $26.8 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 38.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.62% of that float. The average trading volume for CELH on November 06, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stock saw an increase of 11.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.99% and a quarterly increase of 25.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.65% for CELH’s stock, with a 34.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $190 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.46. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 73.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Castaldo Nicholas, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $181.58 back on Aug 23. After this action, Castaldo Nicholas now owns 110,491 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $9,986,900 using the latest closing price.

David Toby, the Executive Vice President of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 54,941 shares at $178.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that David Toby is holding 37,576 shares at $9,794,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -18.47, with -12.62 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.