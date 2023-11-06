Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) is $22.38, which is $17.68 above the current market price. The public float for CRBU is 75.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRBU on November 06, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

The stock price of Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) has jumped by 12.44 compared to previous close of 4.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-10 that Caribou Biosciences stock could rocket up more than 400%, according to the consensus price target from Wall Street analysts. Caribou’s lead candidate is an off-the-shelf cellular cancer therapy for lymphoma patients.

CRBU’s Market Performance

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has experienced a 29.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.52% rise in the past month, and a -28.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.41% for CRBU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.44% for CRBU’s stock, with a -12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CRBU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRBU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRBU Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBU rose by +28.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Caribou Biosciences Inc saw -25.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBU starting from Rizvi Syed Ali-aamir, who sale 5,627 shares at the price of $6.31 back on Jan 19. After this action, Rizvi Syed Ali-aamir now owns 59,373 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc, valued at $35,506 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-768.17 for the present operating margin

+73.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caribou Biosciences Inc stands at -717.79. The total capital return value is set at -29.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.79. Equity return is now at value -36.02, with -28.84 for asset returns.

Based on Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU), the company’s capital structure generated 9.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.44. Total debt to assets is 7.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.