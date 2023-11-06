Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is above average at 165.04x. The 36-month beta value for CAH is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAH is $101.05, which is $0.84 above than the current price. The public float for CAH is 244.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. The average trading volume of CAH on November 06, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)’s stock price has increased by 6.86 compared to its previous closing price of 93.78. However, the company has seen a 9.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Cardinal Health’s (CAH) first-quarter fiscal 2024 results benefit from the Pharmaceutical segment’s solid performance.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH’s stock has risen by 9.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.57% and a quarterly rise of 8.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Cardinal Health, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.57% for CAH’s stock, with a 18.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at 11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.81. In addition, Cardinal Health, Inc. saw 30.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from WEITZMAN DEBORAH, who sale 6,712 shares at the price of $89.81 back on Aug 28. After this action, WEITZMAN DEBORAH now owns 44,202 shares of Cardinal Health, Inc., valued at $602,805 using the latest closing price.

Scherer Mary C., the Chief Accounting Officer of Cardinal Health, Inc., sale 20,695 shares at $86.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Scherer Mary C. is holding 10,649 shares at $1,785,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+3.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health, Inc. stands at +0.13. The total capital return value is set at 47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.71 and the total asset turnover is 4.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.