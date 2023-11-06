Candel Therapeutics Inc’s (CADL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CADL stock has gone down by -24.97%, with a monthly decline of -21.50% and a quarterly plunge of -36.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.16% for Candel Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.90% for CADL’s stock, with a -52.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) by analysts is $11.00, which is $10.32 above the current market price. The public float for CADL is 16.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CADL was 20.07K shares.

CADL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) has dropped by -21.50 compared to previous close of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-13 that NEEDHAM, Mass., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing viral immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, today announced that, in the second quarter of 2024, it expects to report topline overall survival data from its ongoing, open-label, phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 plus valacyclovir in combination with continued immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment (ICI) in patients with non-resectable, stage III/IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed while on treatment with PD-(L)1 inhibitor therapy (Cohort 2).

Analysts’ Opinion of CADL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CADL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CADL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CADL Trading at -34.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares sank -27.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADL fell by -24.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8862. In addition, Candel Therapeutics Inc saw -62.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CADL starting from PAPA JOSEPH C, who purchase 35,018 shares at the price of $1.94 back on Dec 09. After this action, PAPA JOSEPH C now owns 38,032 shares of Candel Therapeutics Inc, valued at $67,935 using the latest closing price.

Martell Christopher, the Director of Candel Therapeutics Inc, purchase 23,950 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Martell Christopher is holding 152,000 shares at $45,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CADL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27777.60 for the present operating margin

-689.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Candel Therapeutics Inc stands at -15035.20. The total capital return value is set at -51.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.90. Equity return is now at value -70.85, with -42.34 for asset returns.

Based on Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -447.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.