Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, CNQ stock has gone up by 5.52%, with a monthly gain of 10.72% and a quarterly surge of 10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.80% for CNQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55.

The average price predicted for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by analysts is $72.31, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for CNQ is 1.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CNQ was 2.61M shares.

CNQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has dropped by -1.43 in relation to previous closing price of 67.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) has seen a 6% increase in its stock price following strong earnings and a positive outlook. The company has the potential for special dividends and buybacks next year if oil prices remain elevated. I favor CNQ as an oil investment due to its strong operations, deep inventories, and emphasis on shareholder distributions.

CNQ Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.40. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw 20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Equity return is now at value 18.53, with 9.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.