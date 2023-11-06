Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has seen a 10.60% increase in the past week, with a 12.98% gain in the past month, and a 23.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.51% for CCJ’s stock, with a 34.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) is above average at 92.54x. The 36-month beta value for CCJ is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCJ is $48.02, which is $6.02 above than the current price. The public float for CCJ is 431.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on November 06, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has plunge by -2.08relation to previous closing price of 42.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that Cameco reported strong year-over-year revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter. Mangement hiked its 2023 revenue forecast thanks to higher uranium spot prices.

CCJ Trading at 9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.52. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 85.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.