CalciMedica Inc (CALC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CALC is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CALC is $14.00, which is $11.15 above the current price. The public float for CALC is 1.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CALC on November 06, 2023 was 17.30K shares.

CALC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CalciMedica Inc (NASDAQ: CALC) has jumped by 20.25 compared to previous close of 2.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-08-09 that Hot penny stocks to watch this week. The post Penny Stocks To Watch: Why REVB, RVPH, BARK, and GRAY Stock Are Moving appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

CALC’s Market Performance

CALC’s stock has risen by 27.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.75% and a quarterly drop of -8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.70% for CalciMedica Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.35% for CALC’s stock, with a -39.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CALC Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALC rose by +27.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, CalciMedica Inc saw -59.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALC starting from Roberts Eric W, who purchase 736 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Aug 25. After this action, Roberts Eric W now owns 5,000 shares of CalciMedica Inc, valued at $2,340 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Eric W, the Chief Business Officer of CalciMedica Inc, purchase 714 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Roberts Eric W is holding 4,264 shares at $2,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALC

The total capital return value is set at -65.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.51. Equity return is now at value -70.51, with -65.48 for asset returns.

Based on CalciMedica Inc (CALC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CalciMedica Inc (CALC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.