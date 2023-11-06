BP plc ADR (BP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) is 4.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BP is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BP plc ADR (BP) is $44.82, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for BP is 2.82B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On November 06, 2023, BP’s average trading volume was 8.39M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BP) stock’s latest price update

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP)’s stock price has plunge by -1.79relation to previous closing price of 36.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-03 that Both BP (LON: BP) and Shell (LON: SHEL) appear to be focused on enhanced shareholder returns over the near-term. So what should investors expect as 2024 approaches?

BP’s Market Performance

BP plc ADR (BP) has seen a -6.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.58% decline in the past month and a -2.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for BP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.70% for BP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.34% for the last 200 days.

BP Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.75. In addition, BP plc ADR saw 3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP plc ADR stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 28.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 39.27, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on BP plc ADR (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BP plc ADR (BP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.