Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) by analysts is $60.33, which is $7.8 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.46B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BSX was 8.36M shares.

BSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) has surged by 0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 52.52, but the company has seen a 6.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Here is how Boston Scientific (BSX) and Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

BSX’s Market Performance

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has experienced a 6.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.64% rise in the past month, and a 3.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for BSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.50% for BSX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $59 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BSX Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.77. In addition, Boston Scientific Corp. saw 13.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Carruthers Wendy, who sale 11,671 shares at the price of $49.79 back on Oct 16. After this action, Carruthers Wendy now owns 51,795 shares of Boston Scientific Corp., valued at $581,063 using the latest closing price.

Mahoney Michael F, the Chairman, President & CEO of Boston Scientific Corp., sale 113,355 shares at $52.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Mahoney Michael F is holding 1,498,922 shares at $5,904,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corp. stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.