Boeing Co. (BA): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boeing Co. (BA) is $238.93, which is $45.66 above the current market price. The public float for BA is 604.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BA on November 06, 2023 was 5.00M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 195.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-11-06 that “We are committed to Boeing,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary says during an interview with Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” O’Leary also discusses the outlook for fares and the company’s dividend.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BA’s Market Performance

BA’s stock has risen by 5.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.14% and a quarterly drop of -18.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Boeing Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for BA’s stock, with a -7.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $217 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BA Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.19. In addition, Boeing Co. saw 1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from COLBERT THEODORE III, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Aug 01. After this action, COLBERT THEODORE III now owns 59,255 shares of Boeing Co., valued at $2,026,136 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of Boeing Co., purchase 850 shares at $237.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 3,767 shares at $201,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boeing Co. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Boeing Co. (BA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.