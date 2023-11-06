BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.85 in comparison to its previous close of 3.74, however, the company has experienced a 1.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-01 that John Chen, Outgoing BlackBerry CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk his time at the company, what’s next for the company and why he is choosing to leave now.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BB is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BB is $5.86, which is $2.19 above than the current price. The public float for BB is 573.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume of BB on November 06, 2023 was 6.26M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB stock saw a decrease of 1.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for BlackBerry Ltd (BB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.39% for BB’s stock, with a -18.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BB Trading at -17.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, BlackBerry Ltd saw 12.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from Kurtz Philip S., who sale 15,798 shares at the price of $4.57 back on Sep 28. After this action, Kurtz Philip S. now owns 16,265 shares of BlackBerry Ltd, valued at $72,197 using the latest closing price.

ERIKSSON MATTIAS, the President of IoT of BlackBerry Ltd, sale 11,126 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that ERIKSSON MATTIAS is holding 64,721 shares at $61,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Ltd stands at -111.89. The total capital return value is set at -13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.99. Equity return is now at value -51.13, with -27.64 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Ltd (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 26.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.