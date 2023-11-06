Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BITF is 3.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is $3.19, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for BITF is 225.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On November 06, 2023, BITF’s average trading volume was 6.87M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has dropped by -0.85 in relation to previous closing price of 1.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) closed the most recent trading day at $1.07, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF’s stock has risen by 6.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.84% and a quarterly drop of -23.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.18% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.42% for BITF’s stock, with a -2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BITF stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BITF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BITF in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $2 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BITF Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0742. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 165.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.83. Equity return is now at value -42.45, with -32.31 for asset returns.

Based on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.28. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.