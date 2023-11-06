Beyond Inc (BYON) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) has decreased by -1.49 when compared to last closing price of 16.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Beyond (NYSE:BYON) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday as they react to the company CEO Jonathan Johnson stepping down. Johnson is also departing the Board of Directors at Beyond.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYON is 3.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Beyond Inc (BYON) is $22.50, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for BYON is 44.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.23% of that float. On November 06, 2023, BYON’s average trading volume was 2.44M shares.

BYON’s Market Performance

BYON’s stock has seen a 5.69% increase for the week, with a -5.33% drop in the past month and a -49.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for Beyond Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for BYON’s stock, with a -24.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BYON Trading at -9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYON fell by -5.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Beyond Inc saw -14.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYON starting from LEMONIS MARCUS, who purchase 6,455 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Nov 01. After this action, LEMONIS MARCUS now owns 153,748 shares of Beyond Inc, valued at $99,859 using the latest closing price.

TABACCO JOSEPH J JR, the Director of Beyond Inc, purchase 21,000 shares at $14.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that TABACCO JOSEPH J JR is holding 113,414 shares at $298,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Inc stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -27.43, with -18.99 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Inc (BYON), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beyond Inc (BYON) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.