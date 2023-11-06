Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) has jumped by 18.65 compared to previous close of 10.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bandwidth Inc (BAND) is $20.14, which is $7.35 above the current market price. The public float for BAND is 22.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAND on November 06, 2023 was 256.73K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND’s stock has seen a 33.79% increase for the week, with a 18.21% rise in the past month and a -16.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for Bandwidth Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.02% for BAND’s stock, with a -11.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on January 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAND Trading at 8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +17.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND rose by +33.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, Bandwidth Inc saw -44.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Ross Kade, who sale 95 shares at the price of $10.79 back on Oct 09. After this action, Ross Kade now owns 13,298 shares of Bandwidth Inc, valued at $1,025 using the latest closing price.

Raiford Daryl, the Chief Financial Officer of Bandwidth Inc, sale 1,180 shares at $14.21 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Raiford Daryl is holding 21,686 shares at $16,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.24 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc stands at +3.41. The total capital return value is set at -2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return is now at value 11.81, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bandwidth Inc (BAND), the company’s capital structure generated 181.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.43. Total debt to assets is 53.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bandwidth Inc (BAND) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.