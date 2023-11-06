Assessing the Risk and Potential of TeraWulf Inc’s (WULF) Stock

The stock of TeraWulf Inc (WULF) has seen a 2.68% increase in the past week, with a 11.65% gain in the past month, and a -52.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.33% for WULF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of -25.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WULF is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WULF is $3.65, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 126.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.18% of that float. The average trading volume for WULF on November 06, 2023 was 6.14M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has increased by 1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. However, the company has seen a 2.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that EASTON, Md., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based, vertically integrated bitcoin mining company powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, today announced that it will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 13 at 5:00 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WULF Trading at -19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1315. In addition, TeraWulf Inc saw 72.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 18. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 525,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc, valued at $95,000 using the latest closing price.

Prager Paul B., the Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Prager Paul B. is holding 475,000 shares at $137,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc stands at -571.64. The total capital return value is set at -18.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.87. Equity return is now at value -75.14, with -32.76 for asset returns.

Based on TeraWulf Inc (WULF), the company’s capital structure generated 109.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 40.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TeraWulf Inc (WULF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.