Assessing the Risk and Potential of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s (DOCN) Stock

In the past week, DOCN stock has gone up by 20.55%, with a monthly gain of 10.98% and a quarterly plunge of -30.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.26% for DOCN’s stock, with a -26.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOCN is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) is $30.56, which is $5.8 above the current market price. The public float for DOCN is 51.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.15% of that float. On November 06, 2023, DOCN’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) has jumped by 16.63 compared to previous close of 21.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-05 that Over time, small-cap stocks far outperform their larger cousins. The two-decade period between 1999 and 2020 saw the Russell 2000 small-cap index more than triple in value compared to a 120% return by the S&P 500.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +20.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.34. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw -2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from JENSON WARREN, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $25.74 back on Sep 07. After this action, JENSON WARREN now owns 15,632 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $102,960 using the latest closing price.

Guy Jeffrey Scott, the Chief Operating Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sale 20,584 shares at $25.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Guy Jeffrey Scott is holding 108,040 shares at $518,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -39.11, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.