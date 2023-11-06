Asana Inc (ASAN): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Asana Inc (ASAN) is $21.00, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for ASAN is 75.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASAN on November 06, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.79 in relation to previous closing price of 20.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-25 that Moskovitz keeps buying stock, but why?

ASAN’s Market Performance

Asana Inc (ASAN) has experienced a 11.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.98% rise in the past month, and a -6.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.97% for ASAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.63. In addition, Asana Inc saw 46.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Moskovitz Dustin A., who purchase 237,015 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Nov 01. After this action, Moskovitz Dustin A. now owns 47,898,436 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $4,147,762 using the latest closing price.

Wan Tim M, the Chief Financial Officer of Asana Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $18.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Wan Tim M is holding 779,553 shares at $90,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -154.24, with -41.20 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Asana Inc (ASAN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.