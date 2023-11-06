Arrival (ARVL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) has increased by 23.81 when compared to last closing price of 1.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-10-17 that The situation is getting worse for companies in the electric vehicle (EV) industry as more signs of slowdown emerge. On Monday, Ford confirmed that it was slashing its Lightning output, a notable situation since it is one of the most popular EVs in the US.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARVL is 2.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARVL is $268.44, which is $267.14 above the current price. The public float for ARVL is 8.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARVL on November 06, 2023 was 179.93K shares.

ARVL’s Market Performance

ARVL stock saw an increase of 34.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.00% and a quarterly increase of -41.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.52% for Arrival (ARVL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.06% for ARVL’s stock, with a -75.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on October 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ARVL Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares surge +20.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL rose by +34.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0505. In addition, Arrival saw -83.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arrival (ARVL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.