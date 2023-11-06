Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB)

The 36-month beta value for VERB is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VERB is $10.00, which is $9.59 above than the current price. The public float for VERB is 3.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume of VERB on November 06, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

VERB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) has jumped by 59.52 compared to previous close of 0.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Verb Technology (NASDAQ: VERB ) stock is retreating on Wednesday after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company went through a massive rally on Tuesday! During normal trading hours on Tuesday, shares of VERB stock underwent an incredible 347% rally.

VERB’s Market Performance

VERB’s stock has risen by 36.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -42.43% and a quarterly drop of -63.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.93% for Verb Technology Company Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.36% for VERB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -84.58% for the last 200 days.

VERB Trading at -49.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.19%, as shares sank -43.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB rose by +32.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4357. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc saw -93.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-284.33 for the present operating margin

+38.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc stands at -396.79. The total capital return value is set at -144.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -306.13. Equity return is now at value -307.33, with -126.22 for asset returns.

Based on Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB), the company’s capital structure generated 207.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.47. Total debt to assets is 43.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.