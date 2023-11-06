Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

The 36-month beta value for PHYS is also noteworthy at 0.12.

The public float for PHYS is 397.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of PHYS on November 06, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 15.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-10-31 that The S&P 500 falling into correction territory has allowed gold to prosper amid a safe haven scramble as higher-for-longer interest rates and geopolitical risks continue to keep investors on edge.

PHYS’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a 0.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.91% gain in the past month and a 3.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.79% for PHYS’s stock, with a 3.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHYS Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.