Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

The 36-month beta value for PHYS is also noteworthy at 0.12.
The public float for PHYS is 397.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of PHYS on November 06, 2023 was 2.20M shares.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 15.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-10-31 that The S&P 500 falling into correction territory has allowed gold to prosper amid a safe haven scramble as higher-for-longer interest rates and geopolitical risks continue to keep investors on edge.
PHYS’s Market Performance
Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a 0.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.91% gain in the past month and a 3.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.79% for PHYS’s stock, with a 3.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
PHYS Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Conclusion
In summary, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.