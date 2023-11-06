Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) is above average at 26.14x. The 36-month beta value for PDD is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 35 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PDD is $901.81, which is $16.83 above than the current price. The public float for PDD is 1.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume of PDD on November 06, 2023 was 9.02M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PDD) stock’s latest price update

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.04 compared to its previous closing price of 101.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that PDD is a leading Chinese e-commerce platform known for its group-buying model and emphasis on user engagement. Latest performance (2Q23) was positive with high double-digit revenue growth attributed to a recovery in consumption and effective promotional strategies. PDD’s commitment to high-quality development, partnerships that prioritize quality, and strong growth outlook support a buy rating for the stock.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) has seen a -1.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.19% gain in the past month and a 24.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for PDD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for PDD’s stock, with a 26.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $137 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PDD Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.71. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc ADR saw 30.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc ADR stands at +24.16. The total capital return value is set at 27.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.20. Equity return is now at value 35.28, with 17.83 for asset returns.

Based on PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD), the company’s capital structure generated 14.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.57. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.