An In-Depth Look at Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s (EL) Stock Performance

The stock of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) has seen a -12.17% decrease in the past week, with a -22.62% drop in the past month, and a -33.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for EL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.26% for EL’s stock, with a -43.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) is 74.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EL is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) is $136.86, which is $24.46 above the current market price. The public float for EL is 231.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On November 06, 2023, EL’s average trading volume was 2.64M shares.

EL) stock’s latest price update

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.30relation to previous closing price of 110.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-03 that Estee Lauder Companies Inc. NYSE: EL is on track to regain traction. Despite solid trends in the beauty category, it faces substantial headwinds with the near-term outlook declining.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $118 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EL Trading at -21.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.17. In addition, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. saw -54.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from LAUDER JANE, who sale 12,661 shares at the price of $152.75 back on Aug 23. After this action, LAUDER JANE now owns 55,800 shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., valued at $1,933,968 using the latest closing price.

BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, the Director of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., sale 1,796 shares at $151.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE is holding 48,845 shares at $272,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+71.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 10.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 10.09, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 182.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.55. Total debt to assets is 41.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.