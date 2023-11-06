Amcor Plc (AMCR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMCR is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMCR is $9.38, which is $0.27 above the current price. The public float for AMCR is 1.44B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMCR on November 06, 2023 was 7.45M shares.

AMCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) has surged by 3.41 when compared to previous closing price of 8.81, but the company has seen a 5.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Amcor’s (AMCR) Q1 top and bottom lines fall y/y on low volumes due to declining consumer demand and customer destocking.

AMCR’s Market Performance

AMCR’s stock has risen by 5.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.02% and a quarterly drop of -8.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Amcor Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.14% for AMCR’s stock, with a -10.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMCR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AMCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMCR Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCR rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, Amcor Plc saw -23.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCR starting from NAYAR ARUN, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $9.40 back on Aug 23. After this action, NAYAR ARUN now owns 45,072 shares of Amcor Plc, valued at $282,026 using the latest closing price.

NAYAR ARUN, the Director of Amcor Plc, sale 5,648 shares at $12.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that NAYAR ARUN is holding 75,072 shares at $69,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCR

Equity return is now at value 24.77, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amcor Plc (AMCR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.