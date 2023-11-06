Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by analysts is $206.28, which is $84.66 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 117.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.87% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ALB was 2.30M shares.

ALB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has decreased by -4.97 when compared to last closing price of 127.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-05 that Generally speaking, earnings losers represent exactly that – companies that failed to deliver against established targets. Just like in sports, you don’t get points for missing the shot or not going over the endzone.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB’s stock has fallen by -4.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.91% and a quarterly drop of -37.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for Albemarle Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.14% for ALB’s stock, with a -41.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALB Trading at -26.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -22.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.26. In addition, Albemarle Corp. saw -43.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Norris Eric, who purchase 1,260 shares at the price of $195.49 back on May 10. After this action, Norris Eric now owns 26,596 shares of Albemarle Corp., valued at $246,317 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman & CEO of Albemarle Corp., purchase 5,470 shares at $181.64 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 51,466 shares at $993,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.17 for the present operating margin

+42.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corp. stands at +36.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.23. Equity return is now at value 39.97, with 20.32 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corp. (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.